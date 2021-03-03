Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,475 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,571,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,665,000 after acquiring an additional 195,632 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,523,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,605,000 after acquiring an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,265 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 161,489 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.97.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

