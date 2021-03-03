Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,693,000 after buying an additional 57,524 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 272,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 793,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares during the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

