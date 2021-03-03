Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,612 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LB. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of L Brands by 13.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 1,162.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 191,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 176,764 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 33.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of L Brands by 5.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 386.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LB opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $57.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LB has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

