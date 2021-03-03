Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,712 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 641,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,706,000 after buying an additional 994,184 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 563,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 34,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

