Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,103 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 198,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

