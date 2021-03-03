Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.88

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.88 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 56.20 ($0.73). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73), with a volume of 695,203 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 43 ($0.56).

The stock has a market capitalization of £794.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

