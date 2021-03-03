Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Position Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 850.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,698 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 42,439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 136,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MITK. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $730,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,606.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $574,192.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,266 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $694.94 million, a PE ratio of 90.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

