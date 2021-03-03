Mirrored Netflix Market Capitalization Reaches $14.58 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $14.58 million and approximately $221,896.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be bought for $533.97 or 0.01046798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.66 or 0.00479628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00073042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00077970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00082434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00054804 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.52 or 0.00491121 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000491 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 27,304 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars.

