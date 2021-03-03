Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 4.3% This Week (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.67 or 0.00032708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $13.97 million and $174,993.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $245.00 or 0.00480613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00073065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00077954 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00082793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00055033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.30 or 0.00489059 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 838,041 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars.

