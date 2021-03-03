Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives $6.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 63,877 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $134.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.