Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 10,896 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $13,845,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 382,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 202,923 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,740,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 325,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after buying an additional 171,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.83. 22,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,073. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $46.69.

