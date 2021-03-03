Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.57. 54,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.53. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

