Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.79. The stock had a trading volume of 89,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,524. The company has a market capitalization of $319.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.