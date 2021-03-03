Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,356 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 60,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,257. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.