Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 243 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Granger Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,408,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 396,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after buying an additional 172,961 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,826,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,935,000 after buying an additional 126,477 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $218.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,197. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.47. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

