Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 2,145 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,647,000 after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,940,000 after acquiring an additional 61,618 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,383,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,343,000 after acquiring an additional 234,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 167,068 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,895,889. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

