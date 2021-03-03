Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,060 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.4% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,806 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 38.0% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 126.0% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.8% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $233.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.12.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

