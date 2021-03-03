Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.61 billion.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.06.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,367. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.