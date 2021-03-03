MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MGPI. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.58.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $945,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at $360,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $263,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,335. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

