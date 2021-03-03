MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of CXE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,955. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.54.
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
