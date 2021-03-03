MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NYSE MFA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,911,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. Analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

