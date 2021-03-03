Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) is Capital Counsel LLC NY’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Counsel LLC NY trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 12.8% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.80% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $218,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,918,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,570,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 87.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,051,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.85.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623 shares in the company, valued at $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $23.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,098.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,271.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,190.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1,094.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

