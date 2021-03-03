Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Trading Up 9%

Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) were up 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.16. Approximately 1,889,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,227,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MESA shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $137,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,788.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,967 in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.