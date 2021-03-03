Merriman Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 668,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $71.58. 7,785,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

