Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $12.89 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,548 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.84% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,691. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.76.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

