Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 211,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 87,985 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after buying an additional 28,857 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.86. 55,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,763. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $84.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.89.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

