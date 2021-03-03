Merriman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 138,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF remained flat at $$37.30 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,792. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

