Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

