Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.30

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.19, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1,233.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 55,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

