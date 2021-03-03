Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 148.3% from the January 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MNTR opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Mentor Capital has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.83.
Mentor Capital Company Profile
