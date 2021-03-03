Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 148.3% from the January 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MNTR opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Mentor Capital has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Mentor Capital Company Profile

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

