Membrana (MBN) Trading Down 30.1% Over Last Week

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Membrana coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Membrana has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $159,083.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Membrana has traded down 30.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00060000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.47 or 0.00784223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00062524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00029352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00046084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

About Membrana

MBN is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 606,054,373 coins and its circulating supply is 355,372,631 coins. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . The official website for Membrana is membrana.io . Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana

Membrana Coin Trading

