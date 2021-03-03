Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) Receives GBX 323.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.27 ($4.22).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of LON:MGGT traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 431 ($5.63). 1,774,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,312. Meggitt PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 558.20 ($7.29). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 420.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 362.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

