Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM opened at $372.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.03. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.88 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.94, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.04.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.