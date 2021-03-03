Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,226 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,206.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 188,123 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $177.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.88 and a 200 day moving average of $151.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $191.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.41.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,557 shares of company stock valued at $729,558. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.