Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,235 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,235 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.07.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.