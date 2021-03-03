Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 316 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

