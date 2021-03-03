Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 210 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 75.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Boston Properties by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 1,769.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Boston Properties by 68.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average is $89.65.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

