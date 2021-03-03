Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,655,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.96.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $287.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 134.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.00. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

