Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.06. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,025 shares of company stock worth $3,104,286. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

