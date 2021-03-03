MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Trading 7.6% Higher

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) shares traded up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.53. 127,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 177,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Get MediWound alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $150.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. Research analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 82,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.