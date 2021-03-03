McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.64.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $208.67 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.18. The stock has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

