MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $7.09. MBIA shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 19,230 shares changing hands.

The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the third quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MBIA by 140.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $387.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

