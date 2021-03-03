Maverick Chain Price Up 16.8% This Week (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $365,787.10 and $4,314.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.08 or 0.00493336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00077157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00078490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00079214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056431 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.46 or 0.00502295 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars.

