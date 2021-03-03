Mastercard’s (MA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $356.47.

Shares of MA stock opened at $362.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $368.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

