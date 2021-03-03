Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Update

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MMMW opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
About Mass Megawatts Wind Power
