Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Update

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MMMW opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About Mass Megawatts Wind Power

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc develops and sells clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. It offers solar tracking systems to automatically adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. The company was formerly known as Mass Megawatts Power, Inc and changed its name to Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc in February 2002.

