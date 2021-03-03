Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (MRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.54 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.64 and a 52 week high of C$16.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRE shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

