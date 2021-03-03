Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.43

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.43 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 101.30 ($1.32). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 97.75 ($1.28), with a volume of 3,217,218 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £629.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

