Mariner Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 119.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 240,274 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,292. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

