MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $1.02. MarineMax reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In related news, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,857.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 73,331 shares of company stock worth $3,000,191 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.54. 324,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,903. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.