Marcel Gani Sells 1,000 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $14.84 on Wednesday, reaching $276.75. 21,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.39. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.26, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

